KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 379.90

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 23 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT379.90 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD48,740 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT429.60 per euro at the trades volume of EUR200 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.9149 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB6,900 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT56.6287 per yuan at the trades volume of CNY235 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT379.96 per dollar

(KZT+0.40), the total volume of trades - USD79,798 th. (USD+17,963 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.9149 per ruble

(KZT+0.0016), the total volume of trades - RUB6,900 th. (RUB-48,100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.2334 % per annum at the trades volume of USD25,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.0239 % per annum at the trades volume of USD362,400 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close, at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6500% APR with no ask available;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6500% APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent