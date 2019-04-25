KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 379.92

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended n Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 23 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT379.92 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD63,664 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT423.80 per euro, the trades volume - EUR200 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.8950 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB10,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT379.86 per dollar (KZT+1.30), the total volume of trades - USD91,784 th. (USD-16,952 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.9050 per ruble (KZT-0.0273), the total volume of trades - RUB30,000 th. (RUB+11,900 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.4348 % per annum at the trades volume of USD25,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.8431 % per annum at the trades volume of USD285,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6500 % APR, the ask - 6.3000 % APR;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close the ask made up 6.3000 % APR with no bid available;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6500 % APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.5000 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent