KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 379.93
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT379.93 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD38,540 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT426.10 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.
- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.8950 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB5,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT54.9600 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY600 th.
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT379.86 per dollar (KZT+0.50), the total volume of trades - USD117,830 th. (USD+54,643 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.8969 per ruble, the total volume of trades - RUB75,000 th.
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.7000 % APR with no ask available;
- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.7000 % APR with no ask available;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.3000 % APR, the ask - 7.1000 % APR;
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.