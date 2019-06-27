KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 380.44

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 22 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT380.44 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD42,000 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT433.00 per euro with no ask available;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT6.0440 per ruble at the trades volume RUB15,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT55.2900 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY450 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT379.85 per dollar (KZT+1.20), the total volume of trades - USD140,700 th. (USD-55,490 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT6.0432 per ruble (KZT+0.0109), the total volume of trades - RUB18,900 th. (RUB-36,100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.0647 % per annum at the trades volume of USD62,100 th;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.0081 % per annum at the trades volume of USD392,900 th;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session the bid made up 8.2000 % APR, the ask made up 7.0000 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.