TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:40, 30 April 2019 | GMT +6

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 381.03

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 21 members of KASE traded in the session.

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT381.03 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD56,092 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements T+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.9113 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB53,000 th.;

    - on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

    - on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

    Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT381.08 per dollar (KZT-0.86), the total volume of trades - USD114,492 th. (USD+31,952 th.).

    Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.9113 per ruble
    (KZT+0.0013), the total volume of trades - RUB53,000 th. (RUB+48,000 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +6.4000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD10,500 th.;

    - on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +6.5078 % per annum at the trades volume of USD379,800 th.;

    - on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

    - on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6000% APR with no ask available;

    - on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6000 % APR with no ask available;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

    - on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

    - on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

    Economy KASE
