KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 381.21
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT381.21 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD45,550 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT434.00 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.
- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT381.38 per dollar (KZT-2.82), the total volume of trades - USD76,050 th. (USD-18,600 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.4592 % per annum at the trades volume of USD231,300 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.4121 % per annum at the trades volume of USD404,000 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.