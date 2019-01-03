KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 381.21

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instruments RUBKZT_TOD, RUBKZT_TOM, RUBKZT_SPT, RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holidays in the Russian Federation. 22 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT381.21 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD45,550 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT434.00 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT381.38 per dollar (KZT-2.82), the total volume of trades - USD76,050 th. (USD-18,600 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.4592 % per annum at the trades volume of USD231,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.4121 % per annum at the trades volume of USD404,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.