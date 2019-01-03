EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:10, 03 January 2019 | GMT +6

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 381.21

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instruments RUBKZT_TOD, RUBKZT_TOM, RUBKZT_SPT, RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holidays in the Russian Federation. 22 banks traded in the session.

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT381.21 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD45,550 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT434.00 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.

    - on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT381.38 per dollar (KZT-2.82), the total volume of trades - USD76,050 th. (USD-18,600 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.4592 % per annum at the trades volume of USD231,300 th.;

    - on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.4121 % per annum at the trades volume of USD404,000 th.;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    Tags:
    Economy KASE
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!