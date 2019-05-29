KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 381.79

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 21 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT381.79 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD50,495 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT426.30 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.8855 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB30,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT55.1200 per yuan with no ask available.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT381.69 per dollar (KZT+1.39), the total volume of trades - USD86,795 th. (USD-4,956 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.8855 per ruble (KZT-0.0189), the total volume of trades - RUB30,000 th. (RUB+17,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.3608 % per annum at the trades volume of USD83,100 th;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.2717 % per annum at the trades volume of USD320,400 th;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.7000 % APR with no ask available;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.7000 % APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.3000 % APR, the ask - 7.1000 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.