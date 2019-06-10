KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 383.09

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 23 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT383.09 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD124,022 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT433.70 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.9200 per ruble and the ask made up KZT5.9300 per ruble;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT55.1200 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY870 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT383.04 per dollar (KZT-0.30), the total volume of trades - USD321,062 th. (USD-124,818 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.8581 % per annum at the trades volume of USD38,800 th;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.5552 % per annum at the trades volume of USD247,500 th;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up 8.1000 % APR, the ask made up 7.1000 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.