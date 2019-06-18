KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 383.86

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 25 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT383.86 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD45,477 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT431.70 per euro, the trades volume - EUR150 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.9747 per ruble at the trades volume RUB22,600 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT55.3550 per yuan at the trades volume CNY300 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT383.69 per dollar (KZT+0.26), the total volume of trades - USD146,527 th. (USD-4,453 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.9738 per ruble (KZT+0.0118), the total volume of trades - RUB27,600 th. (RUB-12,400 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.4250 % per annum at the trades volume of USD28,400 th;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.7513 % per annum at the trades volume of USD186,100 th;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_01W weighted average yield made up +7.7000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD12,000;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.3000 % APR, the ask made up 7.1000 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.