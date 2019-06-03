KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 384.01
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT384.01 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD124,335 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT429.45 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.
- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.8617 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB15,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT383.94 per dollar (KZT+1.38), the total volume of trades - USD190,405 th. (USD+104,452 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.8617 per ruble (KZT+0.0077), the total volume of trades - RUB15,000 th. (RUB-10,000 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.5110 % per annum at the trades volume of USD91,000 th;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.6241 % per annum at the trades volume of USD238,700 th;
- on USDKZT_0_01М weighted average yield made up +7.2500 % per annum at the trades volume of USD10,000 th;
- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.7000 % APR with no ask available;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- по RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up 8.3000 % APR, the ask made up 7.1000 % APR;
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.