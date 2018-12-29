KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 384.68

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, CNYKZT_TOD, RUBKZT_TOM, RUBKZT_SPT, USDKZT_0_001, USDKZT_0_002, EURKZT_0_001, EURKZT_0_002, RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the move of the day-off from Saturday, December 29, to Monday, December 31, in the Republic of Kazakhstan and in the Russian Federation. 18 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT384.68 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD57,550 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5500 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB10,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT384.20 per dollar (KZT+3.76), the total volume of trades - USD94,650 th. (USD-58,100 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.5360 per ruble, the total volume of trades - RUB25,000 th.

No deals have been made on the currency swap transactions market.