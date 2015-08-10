17:44, 10 August 2015 | GMT +6
KASE evening session: USDKZT_TOM = 187.88
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The evening trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on:- US dollar with Т+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), - Euro with Т+1 in tenge (EURKZT_TOM), - Euro with Т+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM), - US dollar with Т+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT),
- Euro with Т+2 in tenge (EURKZT_SPT),
- Euro with Т+2 in US dollars (EURUSD_SPT).
7 KASE currency market members participated in the trades.
Weighted average US dollar rate with T+1 settlements in tenge made up KZT187.88 per US dollar, the trades volume - USD4,500 th.
On US dollar with T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made. No quotes were available at the session close.
On euro with T+1 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. No quotes were available at the session close.
On euro with T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. No quotes were available at the session close.