KASE evening session: USDKZT_TOM = 188.16

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The evening trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on:

- US dollar with Т+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM),

- Euro with Т+1 in tenge (EURKZT_TOM),

- Euro with Т+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM),

- US dollar with Т+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT),

- Euro with Т+2 in tenge (EURKZT_SPT),

- Euro with Т+2 in US dollars (EURUSD_SPT).

14 KASE currency market members participated in the trades.

Weighted average US dollar rate with T+1 settlements in tenge made up KZT188.16 per US dollar, the trades volume - USD14,000 th.

On US dollar with T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made. No quotes were available at the session close.

On euro with T+1 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. No quotes were available at the session close.

On euro with T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. No quotes were available at the session close.