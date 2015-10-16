EN
    17:26, 16 October 2015 | GMT +6

    KASE evening session: USDKZT_TOM = 276.50

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The evening trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on:

    - US dollar with Т+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM),

    - Euro with Т+1 in tenge (EURKZT_TOM),

    - Euro with Т+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM),

    - US dollar with Т+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT),

    - Euro with Т+2 in tenge (EURKZT_SPT),

    - Euro with Т+2 in US dollars (EURUSD_SPT).

    8 KASE currency market members participated in the trades.

    Weighted average US dollar rate with T+1 settlements in tenge made up KZT276.50 per US dollar, the trades volume - USD500,000 th.

    On US dollar with T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made. No quotes were available at the session close.

    On euro with T+1 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. No quotes were available at the session close.

    On euro with T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. No quotes were available at the session close, the KASE's press service reports.

    Economy KASE
