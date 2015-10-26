EN
    17:35, 26 October 2015 | GMT +6

    KASE evening session: USDKZT_TOM = 279.20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The evening trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on: US dollar with Т+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), Euro with Т+1 in tenge (EURKZT_TOM), Euro with Т+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM), US dollar with Т+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT), Euro with Т+2 in tenge (EURKZT_SPT), Euro with Т+2 in US dollars (EURUSD_SPT).

    9 KASE currency market members participated in the trades. Weighted average US dollar rate with T+1 settlements in tenge made up KZT279.20 per US dollar, the trades volume - USD7,500 th. On US dollar with T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made. No quotes were available at the session close. On euro with T+1 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. No quotes were available at the session close. On euro with T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. No quotes were available at the session close.

    Economy News
