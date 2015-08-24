KASE Index decreased by 6.56 % to 830.98
The first deal fixed the index at 890.19. During the trades the maximum value made up 890.19, the minimum - 825.58.
Volume of deals in shares included in the KASE index representative list, on August 24 against the previous trading day increased by 18.5 % and made up KZT117.1 mln (USD535.8 th.).
The KASE Index shows a change in prices of the index representative
list stocks for calculation of the index, with account to capitalization of such issuers and a number of such stocks in free float. One stock weight must not exceed 15 %. The KASE Index is calculated during a trading day as deals in the representative list stocks are concluded. If during a trading day no deals are made in a representative list stock, then for purposes of such calculation results of the last resultant trade session are used.