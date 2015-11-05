KASE, London Stock Exchange Group sign MoU

ALMATY-LONDON. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) and London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) on November 3, 2015 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in order to help promote and facilitate access to capital for relevant companies on London Stock Exchange and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange for the mutual benefit of both markets.

Areas of cooperation include attracting investors and professional market participants of the securities market in order to support and enhance liquidity for Kazakhstani stocks on both KASE and London Stock Exchange's Main Market. It also includes cooperating in the development of KASE's operations within the Astana International Financial Center framework.

The MoU was signed in London by Mr. Nikhil Rathi, CEO of London Stock Exchange plc and Mr. Yeszhan Birtanov, CEO of KASE during a visit to the United Kingdom by a government delegation headed by the President of Kazakhstan Mr. Nursultan Nazarbayev, the KASE's press service reports.