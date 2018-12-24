KASE morning session: USDKZT_SPT = 372.31

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOM, CNYKZT_0_001 and CNYKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holidays on December 25 in the U.S., Great Britain, Germany and the People ‘s Republic of China (Hong Kong) (Christmas Day) and on December 26 in Great Britain, Germany and the People‘s Republic of China (Hong Kong) (Boxing Day). 20 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made KZT372.31 per dollar, at the trades volume of USD80,450 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4432 per ruble at the trades volume RUB11,000 th.;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT53.8903 per yuan (KZT+0.0547), the trades volume - CNY1,750 th. (CNY+850 th.)

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.