KASE morning session: USDKZT_SPT = 373.66

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments CNYKZT_TOD, USDKZT_TOM, CNYKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_0_001 and CNYKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holidays on October 8, 2018 in the US (Columbus Day) and from October 1 to October 7 in the People's Republic of China (Mid-Autumn Festival).

Trading in instrument USDKZT_SPT is held on KASE as part of the morning and afternoon trading sessions. 23 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made up KZT373.66 per dollar at the trading volume of USD112,100 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT366.0 per dollar with no ask available;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close.

- on Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.5940 per ruble, the ask -KZT5.6040.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main one, the KASE's press service reports.