KASE morning session: USDKZT_SPT = 378.18

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. No trading in instruments USDKZT_TОМ was held today on KASE due to the holiday on January 21 in the U.S. (Martin Luther King Jr. Day). 19 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made KZT378.18 per dollar, at the trades volume of USD33,850 th.;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT431.60 per euro, the trades volume - EUR1,200 th.

- on euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.7020 per ruble; the ask made up KZT5.7120 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made KZT55.7882 per yuan (KZT+0.2317)at the trades volume CNY850 th. (KZT-300 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated, KASE's press service reports.