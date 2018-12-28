KASE morning session: USDKZT_SPT = 379.61

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument USDKZT_TOM and CNYKZT_0_001 was held on KASE today due to the move of the day-off from Saturday, December 29, to Monday, December 31, in the Republic of Kazakhstan and in the Russian Federation. 24 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made KZT379.61 per dollar, at the trades volume of USD85,750 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.4500 per ruble with no ask available;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT55.2950 per yuan (KZT+1.0236), with the trading volume of CNY200 th. (CNY-1,900 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.