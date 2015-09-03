KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 239.76 (-1.39)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Due to the holiday in the People's Republic of China no trading in Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) was held on KASE. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 20 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT239.76 per US dollar (KZT-1.39), the trades volume - USD28,450 th. (USD-5,900 th.).

On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.