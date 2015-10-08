KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 274.00 (+0.47)
For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 21 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT274.00 per US dollar (KZT+0.47), the trades volume - USD131,000 th.(USD+53,100 th.).
Euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT308.30 per euro, the trades volume - EUR1,000 th.
On euro with Т+0 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT43.1500 per yuan; the trades volume - CNY200 th.
All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.