KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 306.74 (-5.91), EURKZT_TOD = 330.30, CNYKZT_TOD = 48.0350 (-0.7325)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 19 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT306.74 per dollar (KZT-5.91), the trades volume - USD31,500 th. (USD-33,050 th.).

Euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT330.30 per euro, the trades volume - EUR400 th.

On euro with Т+0 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT48.0350 per yuan (KZT-0.7325), the trades volume - CNY200 th. (CNY-200 th.)

All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.