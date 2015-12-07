KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 307.04 (-0.04), EURKZT_TOD = 333.80 (-2.40), CNYKZT_TOD = 47.5800 (-0.1980)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with T+0 intenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main.20 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT307.04 per dollar (KZT-0.04), the trades volume – USD64,800 th. (USD-7,350 th.).

Euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT333.80 per euro (KZT-2.40), the trades volume – EUR300 th. (EUR+100 th.)

On euro with Т +0 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up

KZT47.5800 per yuan (KZT-0.1980), the trades volume – CNY200 th. yuan (CNY-300 th.).

All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.