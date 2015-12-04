KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 307.08 (-0.85), EURKZT_TOD = 336.20, CNYKZT_TOD = 47.7780 (-0.0020)
For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 16 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT307.08 per dollar (KZT-0.85), the trades volume - USD72,150 th. (USD-350 th.).
Euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT336.20 per euro, the trades volume - EUR200 th.
On euro with Т+0 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT47.7780 per yuan (KZT-0.0020), the trades volume - 500 th. yuan (+400 th. yuan).
All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.