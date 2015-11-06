KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 307.53 (+8.61)
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT307.53 per dollar (KZT+8.61), the trades volume - USD116,650 th. (USD+15,850 th.).
On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT335.40 per euro with no ask available.
On euro with Т+0 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT48.4675 per yuan (KZT+1.5675), the trades volume - CNY400 th. (CNY+200 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.