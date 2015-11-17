KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 307.62 (-0.74)
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT307.62 per dollar (KZT-0.74), the trades volume - USD19,600 th. (USD-52,900 th.).
On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT327.70 per euro, the ask - KZT328.10 per euro.
On euro with Т+0 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT48.1100 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY100 th. (CNY+100 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.