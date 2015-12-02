KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 307.76 (+0.36), EURKZT_TOD = 327.35, CNYKZT_TOD – 47.8200/47.8500
21 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT307.76 per dollar (KZT+0.36), the trades volume - USD87,500 th. (USD+39,600 th.).
Euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT327.35 per euro, the trades volume - EUR200 th.
On euro with Т+0 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with T+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT47.8200 per yuan, the ask - KZT47.8500 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.