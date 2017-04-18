KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 310.62
21 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT310.62 per dollar (KZT-0.19), the trades volume - USD59,400 th. (USD+33,700 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT45.1000 per yuan, the ask - KZT45.1250 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.