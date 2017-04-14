EN
    11:31, 14 April 2017 | GMT +6

    KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 310.99

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM) and Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main.    

    Euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) was not traded today on KASE due to the holidays on April 14 (Good Friday) and April17 (Easter Monday) in Germany and Great Britain. For EURKZT_SPT and 

    EURUSD_SPT this session is the main. 20 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

    US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT310.99 per dollar (KZT-0.72), the trades volume - USD66,000 th. (USD+38,050 th.).

    On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

    On euro with settlements T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

    Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT45.1863 per yuan (KZT-0.2137), the trades volume - CNY300 th. (CNY+100 th.)

    All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.

     

