KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 311.81 (-0.84)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT311.81 per dollar (KZT-0.84), the trades volume - USD67,650 th. (USD-30,650 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made.
Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT45.5411 per yuan (KZT-0.0620), the trades volume - CNY900 th. (CNY+100 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.