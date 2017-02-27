KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 312.44
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT312.44 per dollar (KZT+0.95), the trades volume - USD61,900 th. (USD-5,750 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT45.5600 per yuan (KZT+0.0189), the trades volume - CNY100 th. (CNY-800 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.