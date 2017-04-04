KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 312.64 (-0.85)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) was not traded on KASE due to the holiday on April 4 in the People's Republic of China (Tomb-Sweeping Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 22 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT312.64 per dollar (KZT-0.85), the trades volume - USD81,350 th. (USD+41,450 th.).

On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT333.80 per

euro; the trades' volume - EUR100 th.

On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.