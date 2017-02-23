KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 312.84 (-1.25)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT312.84 per dollar (KZT-1.25), the trades volume - USD98,300 th. (USD-
90,950 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made.
Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT45.6031 per yuan (KZT-0.2469), the trades volume - CNY800 th. (CNY+500
th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.