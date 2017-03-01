KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 313.39
For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 22 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT313.39 per dollar (KZT+0.63), the trades volume -USD43,000 th. (USD-48,050 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made.
Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT45.6067 per yuan (KZT-0.0033), the trades volume - CNY300 th. (CNY+300 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.