KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 313.70
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT313.70 per dollar (KZT+1.26) the trades volume – USD62,650 th.(USD+35,350 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT342.40 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT45.4480 per yuan (KZT+0.1280), the trades volume – CNY1,000 th.(CNY+900 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.