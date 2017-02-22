KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 314.82 (-2.44)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT314.82 per dollar (KZT-2.44), the trades volume - USD189,250 th. (USD+148,900 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made.
Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up
KZT45.8500 per yuan (KZT-0.4140), the trades volume - CNY300 th. (CNY-200 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.