KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 315.05
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT315.05 per dollar (KZT+0.22), the trades volume - USD41,700 th. (USD-19,550 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were
absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT45.8450 per yuan (KZT-0.0245), the trades volume - CNY200 th. (CNY-300 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.