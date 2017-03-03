KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 317.40 (+2.40)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT317.40 per dollar (KZT+2.40), the trades volume - USD143,500 th. (USD+77,900 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT46.1150 per yuan (KZT+0.3567), the trades volume - CNY600 th. (CNY-1,200 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.