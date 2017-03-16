KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 317.99
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT317.99 per dollar (KZT-1.03), the trades volume – USD105,100 th.(USD+48,250 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT46.2638 per yuan (KZT+0.0138), the trades volume – CNY400 th. (CNY+350th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.