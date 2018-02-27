KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 318.58 (-0.33)
23 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT318.58 per dollar (KZT-0.33), the trades volume - 45,100 th. (USD-53,900 th.)
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.6000 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY500 th.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.