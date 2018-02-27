KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 318.58 (-0.33)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), in euro with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) and in Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main.

23 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.



US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT318.58 per dollar (KZT-0.33), the trades volume - 45,100 th. (USD-53,900 th.)

On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.6000 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY500 th.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.