KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 318.80

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD и USDKZT_TOM) and in euro with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 23 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

No trading in Chinese yuan with settlements Т+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) was held on KASE today due to the holidays on February 15-21, 2018 in the People's Republic of China (Chinese New Year).

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT318.80 per dollar, the trades volume - USD97,400 th.

On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated