KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 318.88
For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 24 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT318.88 per dollar (KZT-0.54), the trades volume - USD53,100 th. (USD+28,200 th.).
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up
KZT46.5900 per yuan (KZT-0.3050), the trades volume - CNY500 th. (CNY+300 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.