KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 318.92 (+1.27)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT318.92 per dollar (KZT+1.27), the trades volume - USD62,050 th. (USD+12,000 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT46.7820 per yuan (KZT-0.0640), the trades volume - CNY300 th. (CNY-200 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.