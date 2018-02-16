KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 319,32 (-1,10)
No trading in USD dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) and in Chinese yuan with settlements Т+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) was held on KASE today due to the holidays on February 19 in the United States (George Washington's
birthday) and on February 15-21, 2018 in the People's Republic of China (Chinese New Year).
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT319.32 per dollar (KZT-1.10), the trades volume - USD168,400 th. (USD-37,900 th.)
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.