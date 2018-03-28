KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 319.35
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenges made up KZT319.35 per dollar (KZT+0.45), the trades volume - USD39,600 th. (USD-71,200 th.)
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenges no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenges and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenges made up KZT50.9890 per yuan, (KZT-0.0399) the trades volume - CNY800 th. (CNY-900 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.