    11:12, 03 July 2017 | GMT +6

    KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 320.04

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

    No trading in instrument USDKZT_TOM was held on KASE today due to the holiday on July 4 in the US (Independence Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 19 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

    US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT320.04 per dollar, the trades volume - USD105,150 th.

    Euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT365.55 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.

    On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT47.1900 per yuan, the ask - KZT47.2400 per yuan.

    All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.

     

