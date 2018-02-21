KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 320.06 (+1.07)
No trading in Chinese yuan with settlements Т+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) was held on KASE today due to the holidays on February 15-21, 2018 in the People's Republic of China (Chinese New Year).
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT320.06 per dollar (KZT+1.07), the trades volume - USD110,450 th. (USD13,050 th.)
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.