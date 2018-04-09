KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 320.11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 25 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT320.11 per dollar (KZT+0.45), the trades volume - USD85,900 th. (USD+58,550 th.)

- On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

- On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5200 per ruble at the trades volume RUB 5,000 th.;

- Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.8131 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY1,300 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main.